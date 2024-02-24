Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
