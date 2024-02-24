Trinh Phung Sells 599 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66.

On Thursday, December 7th, Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $260.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

