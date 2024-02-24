Truist Financial Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $9.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.61.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIGC

BigCommerce Price Performance

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BIGC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a market cap of $597.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.