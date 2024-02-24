Truist Financial Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $210.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

