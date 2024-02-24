Truist Financial Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $911.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $691.00 to $911.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

