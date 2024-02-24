Truist Financial Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $70.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

