TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of TTM Technologies worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TTMI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

