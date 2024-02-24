TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.85 and traded as low as C$16.85. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$16.85, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

