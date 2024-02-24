U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of U.S. Silica worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $823.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

