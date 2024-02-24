UBS Group AG Acquires 53,871 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.53% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

