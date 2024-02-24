UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.20% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $33.24.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

