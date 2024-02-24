UBS Group AG Has $9.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.23% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,520 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,535.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 130,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

