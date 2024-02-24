UBS Group AG Raises Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 340,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 188.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 177,952 shares during the period.

Shares of CII opened at $19.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

