UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Lear worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 643.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 210,333 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

