UBS Group AG Sells 229,778 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

