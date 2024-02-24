UBS Group AG Sells 29,627 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.37% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after buying an additional 747,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 406.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.36 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $637.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

