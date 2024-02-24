UBS Group AG Sells 47,196 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.85% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:NUMV opened at $31.95 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

