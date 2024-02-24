UBS Group AG Trims Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CWI stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $27.67.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

