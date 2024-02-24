UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,370,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in NVR by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total value of $3,713,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,626,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,079 shares of company stock worth $57,488,910. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,584.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,170.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,465.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,021.73 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

