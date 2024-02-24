UBS Group Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $229.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.