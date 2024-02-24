UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.22% of UDR worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.