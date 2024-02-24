UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 357.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

