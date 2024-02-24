United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of United Natural Foods worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,416,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $19,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $938.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.59. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.