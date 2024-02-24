Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Universal Insurance worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 22.4 %

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $615.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

