V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 5,536 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1,590.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 138,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

