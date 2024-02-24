V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,186 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

