V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4,510.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Match Group

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.