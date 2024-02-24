V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,936 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1,622.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

