V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 4,046 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1,460.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

