V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,398,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $427,353,000 after purchasing an additional 134,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $164.31 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

