V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

