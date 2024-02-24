V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $200.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

