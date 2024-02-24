V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $289.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.