V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,318 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

