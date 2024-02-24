V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,004 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.75 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

