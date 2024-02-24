V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 492 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $433.59 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.11.

Domino’s Pizza Profile



Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

