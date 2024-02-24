V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 576,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,986 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average is $504.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

