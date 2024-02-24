V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1,348.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,524,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $5,476,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

