V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

