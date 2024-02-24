V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $297,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.