V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,602,000 after purchasing an additional 614,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

