V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $181,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $247.28 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

