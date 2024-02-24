V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

