V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $257.23 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

