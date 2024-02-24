V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $188,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

