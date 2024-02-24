V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

CMG stock opened at $2,649.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,395.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,125.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

