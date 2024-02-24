V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after acquiring an additional 807,052 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

