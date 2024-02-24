V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

