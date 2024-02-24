V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock worth $22,540,454. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $270.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.