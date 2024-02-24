V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.